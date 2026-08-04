Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Now Covered by Raymond James Financial

Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Raymond James Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.25.

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Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,532.70 and a beta of 1.81. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $839.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company's stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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