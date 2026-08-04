Go Pro
→ He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Now Covered by Raymond James Financial

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Vishay Intertechnology logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Raymond James initiated coverage of Vishay Intertechnology with an “outperform” rating and a $40 price target, implying 13.23% upside from the stock’s then-current price.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Vishay has an overall “Hold” consensus rating and an average price target of $33.25, with ratings ranging from Strong Buy to Sell.
  • The company recently exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.05 in EPS versus a $0.03 consensus estimate and $839.24 million in revenue, up 17.3% year over year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vishay Intertechnology.

Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Raymond James Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,532.70 and a beta of 1.81. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $839.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company's stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vishay Intertechnology Right Now?

Before you consider Vishay Intertechnology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vishay Intertechnology wasn't on the list.

While Vishay Intertechnology currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
[URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14
[URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14
From Mode Mobile (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
Musk signed a massive deal with this $5 stock
Musk signed a massive deal with this $5 stock
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines