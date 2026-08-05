Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.44 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 1.85%.

Here are the key takeaways from Vishay Precision Group's conference call:

Order momentum remained strong , with $95.5 million in Q2 orders, a 1.14 consolidated book-to-bill ratio, and a 1.44 ratio in Sensors—the seventh consecutive quarter at or above 1.0. Management said 2026 organic revenue growth should exceed its 8%–10% annual target.

, with $95.5 million in Q2 orders, a 1.14 consolidated book-to-bill ratio, and a 1.44 ratio in Sensors—the seventh consecutive quarter at or above 1.0. Management said 2026 organic revenue growth should exceed its 8%–10% annual target. Sensors revenue rose 26% year over year, supported by demand from semiconductor equipment, AI infrastructure, fiber-optics communications, aerospace, and defense. VPG also received a formal vendor nomination from its initial humanoid robotics customer and is preparing for a production ramp expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

The company expects to ship approximately $3 million of delayed KELK orders by the end of Q4 after resolving supply-chain disruptions related to a new ERP implementation. Q3 revenue guidance is $84 million–$89 million, assuming constant exchange rates and excluding profit-neutral tariff refunds.

Q2 profitability was pressured by unfavorable foreign exchange, product mix, higher material and labor costs, and the KELK shipment delays. Adjusted operating margin was 1.7%, adjusted EBITDA declined to $5.5 million from $5.9 million sequentially, and adjusted free cash flow remained negative at $1.4 million.

Weighing Solutions and Measurement Systems experienced softer or mixed demand, with book-to-bill ratios of 0.94 and approximately 0.97, respectively. Management expects some improvement in the second half, but said a significant recovery may depend on lower interest rates and inflation.

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Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $26.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,637,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $996.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 826.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vishay Precision Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Precision Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vishay Precision Group

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

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