Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.55.

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Several research analysts have weighed in on VIST shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIST

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 266.6% during the third quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,032,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vista Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36,549 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 285.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,046,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy Stock Up 2.2%

VIST opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.63). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 29.06%.The business had revenue of $719.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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