Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $135.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 41.43% from the company's current price.

VC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Visteon from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.54.

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Visteon Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of VC stock traded down $7.63 on Monday, reaching $95.45. 799,638 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,229. Visteon has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $129.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.63.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.31). Visteon had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $52,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,731.72. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,275.44. This represents a 60.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,901 shares of company stock worth $6,699,220. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Visteon by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth $54,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1,195.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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