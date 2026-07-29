Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 3.9% - Here's Why

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $142.16 and last traded at $142.7910. 4,889,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,954,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.64.

Get Vistra alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 232,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,152,000. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,600. The trade was a 32.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vistra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistra wasn't on the list.

While Vistra currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here