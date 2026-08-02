Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 463.30.

VTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 180 price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 251 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 430 to GBX 210 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vistry Group

In other Vistry Group news, insider Adam Daniels purchased 38,372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 per share, for a total transaction of £100,150.92. Also, insider Paul Whetsell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 253 per share, with a total value of £37,950. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,825,254. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistry Group Stock Down 1.1%

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 291.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £926.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.52. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 746.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 403.28.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live. Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers. Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster. We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

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