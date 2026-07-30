Vital Farms (VITL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 PM ET.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $187.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.40 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vital Farms Stock Down 1.0%

Vital Farms stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $586.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Michael Holland bought 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 38,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $305,200. This represents a 48.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Nicholas Pappas purchased 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $29,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 85,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $724,788.19. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,700 shares of company stock valued at $320,864. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4,382.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VITL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vital Farms from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VITL

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

Further Reading

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