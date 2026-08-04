Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTS shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised Vitesse Energy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vitesse Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

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Vitesse Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VTS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. 474,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,112. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vitesse Energy has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.17 million, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%. Vitesse Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -350.00%.

Insider Activity at Vitesse Energy

In other news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg bought 59,118 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,006.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 60,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,384. This trade represents a 4,122.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,991 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company's stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

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