Vivani Medical (VANI) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Vivani Medical to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vivani Medical Price Performance

Shares of Vivani Medical stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Vivani Medical has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Transactions at Vivani Medical

In other news, Director Gregg Williams bought 1,587,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.26. Following the purchase, the director owned 36,119,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,510,048.36. This represents a 4.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivani Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vivani Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vivani Medical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivani Medical by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 53,127 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VANI. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Vivani Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vivani Medical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.75.

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About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: VANI is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of advanced specimen retrieval and hemostasis products for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. Its core mission is to enhance procedural safety and streamline clinical workflows for interventional radiologists and pathology laboratories.

The company's flagship offerings include the StopBleed Retrieval Device and StopBleed Pad, which integrate proprietary hemostatic materials to control bleeding at biopsy sites and preserve tissue integrity.

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