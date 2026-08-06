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Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Volex logo with Industrials background
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Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 531.87 and traded as high as GBX 555. Volex shares last traded at GBX 555, with a volume of 951,622 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Volex from GBX 500 to GBX 590 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Volex to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 590 to GBX 600 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 700 price target on shares of Volex in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 700 price target on shares of Volex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 594.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLX

Volex Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 565.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 531.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Volex (LON:VLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported GBX 35.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 124.26 billion for the quarter. Volex had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Volex plc will post 30.9454191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Volex news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 7,500 shares of Volex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 510 per share, for a total transaction of £38,250. Insiders own 34.97% of the company's stock.

About Volex

(Get Free Report)

Volex plc AIM: VLX is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway. Headquartered in the UK, we orchestrate operations across 27 advanced manufacturing facilities, uniting 13,000 dynamic individuals from 25 different nations.

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