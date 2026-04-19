Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vontier from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vontier from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vontier by 212.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 948 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 22.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. Vontier has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $808.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $765.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Vontier's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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