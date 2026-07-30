Vontier (VNT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $747.1190 million for the quarter. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vontier had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vontier Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of VNT stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

Vontier declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 25.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Vontier's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5,897.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 19.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on Vontier in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on VNT

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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