VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) CEO Sells $19,520.48 in Stock

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $19,520.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,261,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,122,611.62. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $19,424.32.

On Friday, June 26th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

On Monday, April 27th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

On Monday, April 20th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $20,001.28.

On Monday, April 13th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $19,376.24.

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VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 101,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.11 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.65 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brean Capital upgraded shares of VTEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised VTEX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VTEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VTEX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VTEX by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,759 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of VTEX by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

About VTEX

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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