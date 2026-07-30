VTEX (VTEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect VTEX to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $64.6890 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.65 million. VTEX had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts expect VTEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VTEX Stock Performance

NYSE:VTEX opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.47 million, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of VTEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VTEX news, Director Alejandro Raul Scannapieco sold 15,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $57,213.83. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,774.35. This trade represents a 61.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,749 shares of company stock valued at $334,996. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in VTEX by 4,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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