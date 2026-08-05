Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wabtec stock on July 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Wabtec Trading Up 1.0%

WAB opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $184.26 and a 12-month high of $306.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $271.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.05.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WAB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wabtec from $318.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wabtec from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Wabtec from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $310.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAB

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $903,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,128 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,617.68. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at $32,391,541.62. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,671 shares of company stock worth $4,527,193. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wabtec by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,700,238,000 after buying an additional 1,344,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,040 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,634,609,000 after purchasing an additional 197,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,157 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $928,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $662,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,003 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $528,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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