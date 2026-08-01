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Wall Street Zen Downgrades Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Buy

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Align Technology logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Align Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $169.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $200.43. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $174.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.21.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.99%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,643,221 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $725,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,535 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $187,521,000 after purchasing an additional 407,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,490,503 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $232,742,000 after buying an additional 173,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,125 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $169,438,000 after buying an additional 566,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,899,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Align Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Align Technology this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of approximately $1.06 billion, topping consensus estimates. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year, while record Clear Aligner shipments and improved non-GAAP margins supported profitability. Align Technology Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Digital orthodontics remains a growth focus. Management highlighted expanding digital workflows, connected orthodontic tools and long-term opportunities for Invisalign, iTero scanners and exocad software. The company’s 2026 outlook was reaffirmed, while an orthodontic summit showcased its product and technology strategy. ALGN Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Digital Growth Push
  • Positive Sentiment: Board changes could improve shareholder value. Following discussions with Elliott Investment Management, Align plans to add three independent directors and conduct an operational review. The initiatives may increase accountability, improve execution and identify opportunities to enhance returns. Align Technology to Overhaul Board Following Engagement with Elliott
  • Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is viewed as more attractive after the pullback. Some analysts see ALGN as reasonably valued, but believe the stock needs faster growth to generate sustained upside. Align Technology: Attractively Valued, But Growth Still Needs To Pick Up
  • Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance and execution remain concerns. Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $1.0 billion was described as slightly below or around expectations, limiting the benefit of the earnings beat.
  • Negative Sentiment: Systems weakness is capping upside. Analysts noted softer scanner and systems performance, along with pricing pressure, despite strong Clear Aligner volumes. Needham maintained a Hold rating. Align Technology Hold Rating Maintained
  • Negative Sentiment: Growth is still relatively modest. Investors may remain cautious because revenue growth has not yet accelerated enough to justify a more bullish outlook, even with improving margins and record aligner shipments.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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