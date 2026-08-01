Wall Street Zen Downgrades Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Hold

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

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ASUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Asure Software from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Asure Software to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut Asure Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASUR

Asure Software Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.03 on Friday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $230.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Asure Software by 107.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,671 shares of the technology company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Asure Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Asure Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 23% year over year to $37.1 million, slightly above analyst expectations, while recurring revenue increased 19% to $34.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $7.7 million from $5.2 million, and the net loss narrowed to $4.4 million from $6.1 million. Asure Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 23% year over year to $37.1 million, slightly above analyst expectations, while recurring revenue increased 19% to $34.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $7.7 million from $5.2 million, and the net loss narrowed to $4.4 million from $6.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained a constructive full-year outlook, targeting 2026 revenue of $159 million to $163 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% to 25%. The outlook is broadly consistent with consensus and is supported by the AsureWorks platform and increased artificial-intelligence automation. Asure outlines 2026 revenue and margin outlook

Management maintained a constructive full-year outlook, targeting 2026 revenue of $159 million to $163 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% to 25%. The outlook is broadly consistent with consensus and is supported by the AsureWorks platform and increased artificial-intelligence automation. Neutral Sentiment: Asure issued third-quarter revenue guidance of $38 million to $40 million, with a midpoint of $39 million versus the $39.5 million consensus estimate. Full-year guidance has a midpoint of $161 million, close to the $160.8 million analyst estimate. Asure Software Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Asure issued third-quarter revenue guidance of $38 million to $40 million, with a midpoint of $39 million versus the $39.5 million consensus estimate. Full-year guidance has a midpoint of $161 million, close to the $160.8 million analyst estimate. Negative Sentiment: Reported earnings fell short of expectations. One report cited adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share versus a $0.12 consensus, while another showed a GAAP loss of $0.15 per share versus the same $0.12 estimate. The discrepancy reflects different earnings measures, but both point to pressure relative to forecasts. Asure Software lags Q2 earnings estimates

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc NASDAQ: ASUR is a Texas‐based technology company specializing in cloud‐based workforce and workspace management solutions. The company develops software that streamlines human capital management (HCM), payroll processing, time and attendance tracking, and workspace reservation for businesses seeking to optimize employee experience and operational efficiency.

The Asure platform includes modules for payroll administration, benefits enrollment, performance management, applicant tracking and onboarding, as well as mobile and web‐based timekeeping.

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