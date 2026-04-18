Wall Street Zen Downgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Sell

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zephirin Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Baidu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. China Renaissance raised Baidu from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Baidu from $196.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.05.

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Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $126.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.44. Baidu has a 52-week low of $81.17 and a 52-week high of $165.30. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,033 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000.

Trending Headlines about Baidu

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Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China's leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

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