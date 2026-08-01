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Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to Hold

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Cabot logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBT

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.83. Cabot has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.30 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Cabot's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $5,531,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 79,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $49,662,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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