Wall Street Zen Downgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Hold

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

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Hubbell Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $472.63 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $489.43 and its 200 day moving average is $496.90. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $565.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.250-20.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in Hubbell by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $33,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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