Wall Street Zen Downgrades Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Strong Sell

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.0%

LBRDK opened at $34.04 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 153.9% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

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