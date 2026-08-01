Wall Street Zen Downgrades MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Sell

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded MiMedx Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

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View Our Latest Analysis on MDXG

MiMedx Group Trading Down 3.3%

MDXG stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $601.99 million, a PE ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.46 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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