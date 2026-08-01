Wall Street Zen Downgrades Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Strong Sell

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monro Muffler Brake from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Monro Muffler Brake from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.33.

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Monro Muffler Brake Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.78 million, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Monro Muffler Brake has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Monro Muffler Brake had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.71%.The company had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro Muffler Brake will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 455.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,901 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Monro Muffler Brake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,839 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro Muffler Brake NASDAQ: MNRO is a leading provider of undercar repair and maintenance services for light vehicles in the United States. The company's core offerings include brake systems, exhaust systems, steering and suspension repairs, tire sales and service, oil and lube changes, wheel alignment, multi-point inspections, and state vehicle inspections. Monro serves both retail customers and fleet accounts, focusing on fast, reliable service and preventive maintenance to help extend vehicle life and safety.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro was originally founded in 1957 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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