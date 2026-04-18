Wall Street Zen Downgrades NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to Sell

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.34.

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NIKE Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:NKE opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. NIKE has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. The trade was a 10.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 8.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

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