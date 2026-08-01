Wall Street Zen Downgrades PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) to Buy

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on PHINIA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded PHINIA from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities set a $98.00 price target on shares of PHINIA in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PHINIA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.33.

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PHINIA Price Performance

PHINIA stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. PHINIA has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $86.93. The company's 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.13.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $918.83 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that PHINIA will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, VP Samantha Pombier sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $183,415.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $546,623.32. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $100,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,195.49. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHINIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PHINIA by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 780 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about PHINIA

Here are the key news stories impacting PHINIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $940 million , exceeding the analyst consensus of approximately $919 million. Management highlighted continued growth, cash generation, and business momentum. PHINIA Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 5.6% year over year to , exceeding the analyst consensus of approximately $919 million. Management highlighted continued growth, cash generation, and business momentum. Positive Sentiment: PHINIA agreed to acquire the stoba Group, a specialist in high-precision components and customized manufacturing solutions. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 and could expand PHINIA’s technology and manufacturing capabilities. PHINIA Inc. Earnings Call: Growth, Cash and Deals

PHINIA agreed to acquire the stoba Group, a specialist in high-precision components and customized manufacturing solutions. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 and could expand PHINIA’s technology and manufacturing capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company returned $53 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $42 million in share repurchases and $11 million in dividends. PHINIA ended the period with $370 million in cash, supporting financial flexibility for capital returns and strategic investments.

The company returned $53 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $42 million in share repurchases and $11 million in dividends. PHINIA ended the period with $370 million in cash, supporting financial flexibility for capital returns and strategic investments. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $3.57 billion to $3.67 billion . The midpoint is slightly below the roughly $3.7 billion analyst consensus, suggesting expectations for moderate growth but limited near-term upside to estimates. PHINIA Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management maintained 2026 revenue guidance of approximately . The midpoint is slightly below the roughly $3.7 billion analyst consensus, suggesting expectations for moderate growth but limited near-term upside to estimates. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share missed the $1.58 consensus estimate, despite improving from $1.27 a year earlier. Net earnings were reported at $40 million, down from $46 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting pressure on profitability. Phinia Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Quarterly earnings of missed the $1.58 consensus estimate, despite improving from $1.27 a year earlier. Net earnings were reported at $40 million, down from $46 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting pressure on profitability. Negative Sentiment: The stoba acquisition will require regulatory approvals and closing conditions, while PHINIA carries approximately $1.02 billion of debt. These factors may temper the benefits of the deal if integration costs or leverage increase.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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