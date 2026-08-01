Wall Street Zen Upgrades Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) to Hold

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Alliant Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.09.

Get Alliant Energy alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 22,793 shares of the company's stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company's stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliant Energy this week:

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alliant Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alliant Energy wasn't on the list.

While Alliant Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here