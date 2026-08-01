Wall Street Zen Upgrades BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) to Buy

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

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BBAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on BBVA Banco Frances from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BBVA Banco Frances has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Frances Stock Performance

NYSE:BBAR opened at $18.90 on Friday. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.00.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business had revenue of $822.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 54,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the bank's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,973 shares of the bank's stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina's leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina's financial sector.

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