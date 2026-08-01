Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Wall Street Zen Upgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to "Hold"

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
CenterPoint Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded CenterPoint Energy from “Sell” to “Hold.” Across analysts, the stock has an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $45.64.
  • CenterPoint opened at $42.15, compared with a 52-week range of $36.60 to $45.26. The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.40, beating estimates of $0.37, while revenue reached $2.15 billion versus expectations of $2.12 billion.
  • Institutional investors own approximately 91.77% of the company, with Vanguard, T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Geode among the largest holders.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $45.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,381,128 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,158,492,000 after buying an additional 719,803 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,286,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,234,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794,535 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,941,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $802,916,000 after purchasing an additional 235,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,023,720 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $650,189,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,925,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CenterPoint Energy Right Now?

Before you consider CenterPoint Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CenterPoint Energy wasn't on the list.

While CenterPoint Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines