Wall Street Zen Upgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to "Hold"

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $45.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.64.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,381,128 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,158,492,000 after buying an additional 719,803 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,286,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,234,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794,535 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,941,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $802,916,000 after purchasing an additional 235,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,023,720 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $650,189,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,925,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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