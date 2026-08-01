Wall Street Zen Upgrades Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Strong-Buy

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Trading Up 5.0%

DSX stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.60 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 27.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $1,509,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 668,660 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 71.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Diana Shipping

Here are the key news stories impacting Diana Shipping this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations: Diana reported diluted EPS of $0.16, compared with the $0.02 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $57.3 million versus expectations of $54.6 million. Diana Shipping Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Diana reported diluted EPS of $0.16, compared with the $0.02 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $57.3 million versus expectations of $54.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Profitability surged year over year: Second-quarter net income rose to $20.8 million from $4.5 million, and net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $19.3 million from $3.1 million. First-half net income reached $49.9 million, compared with $7.5 million a year earlier. Diana Shipping Q2 Financial Results

Second-quarter net income rose to $20.8 million from $4.5 million, and net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $19.3 million from $3.1 million. First-half net income reached $49.9 million, compared with $7.5 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Higher charter rates supported operations: Time charter revenue increased to $57.3 million from $54.7 million, while the average time charter equivalent rate rose to $16,581 per day from $15,492. Fleet utilization remained exceptionally high at 99.6%.

Time charter revenue increased to $57.3 million from $54.7 million, while the average time charter equivalent rate rose to $16,581 per day from $15,492. Fleet utilization remained exceptionally high at 99.6%. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder distribution maintained: Diana declared a $0.01-per-share quarterly dividend, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 21. Operating cash flow also more than doubled year over year in the quarter to $17.5 million.

Diana declared a $0.01-per-share quarterly dividend, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 21. Operating cash flow also more than doubled year over year in the quarter to $17.5 million. Neutral Sentiment: Management said Diana continues to trade at a substantial discount to net asset value and argued that investor attention has been diverted by the proposed Genco acquisition. Completion of that transaction could create a larger, more diversified and liquid platform, but no outcome or valuation benefit is assured.

Management said Diana continues to trade at a substantial discount to net asset value and argued that investor attention has been diverted by the proposed Genco acquisition. Completion of that transaction could create a larger, more diversified and liquid platform, but no outcome or valuation benefit is assured. Neutral Sentiment: The company filed a July 2026 Form 6-K with an updated investor presentation, providing additional information on its financial performance, fleet employment and strategic developments. Diana Shipping Form 6-K and Investor Presentation

The company filed a July 2026 Form 6-K with an updated investor presentation, providing additional information on its financial performance, fleet employment and strategic developments. Negative Sentiment: Although earnings were strong, much of the quarterly improvement reflected a $14.3 million gain on equity securities, making results less representative of recurring shipping operations. Vessel operating expenses also increased, and the dividend remains modest relative to reported earnings.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc is a global shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company specializes in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels that transport a variety of commodities, including coal, iron ore, grains, fertilizers, steel products and other bulk materials. Diana Shipping’s fleet comprises Panamax, Capesize, Newcastlemax and Supramax/Newcastlemax segments, enabling it to address the needs of customers on key global trade routes.

The company conducts its operations by chartering vessels on short‐term voyage charters and longer‐term period charters.

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