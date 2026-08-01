Wall Street Zen Upgrades FocalTherics (NASDAQ:FOCL) to "Hold"

FocalTherics (NASDAQ:FOCL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FOCL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FocalTherics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of FocalTherics and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOCL

FocalTherics Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCL opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FocalTherics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.24.

FocalTherics (NASDAQ:FOCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FocalTherics had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 137.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FocalTherics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joshua Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $147,700. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FocalTherics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flax Pond Capital LLC bought a new stake in FocalTherics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in FocalTherics in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in FocalTherics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,378,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FocalTherics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FocalTherics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company's stock.

About FocalTherics

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications.

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