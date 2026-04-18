Wall Street Zen Upgrades Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) to "Sell"

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Fold from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Fold from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.00.

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Fold Trading Up 35.7%

Shares of FLD stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.27. Fold has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fold news, CFO Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $32,348.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 150,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,557.96. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,385 shares of company stock valued at $152,309. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Fold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company's stock.

Fold Company Profile

Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company's core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

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