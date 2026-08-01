Wall Street Zen Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHC) to "Buy"

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

GHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Graham Stock Performance

NYSE GHC opened at $1,202.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.72. Graham has a 52-week low of $917.48 and a 52-week high of $1,262.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,154.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $19.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.83 by $4.63. Graham had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 10.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $11,998,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Graham by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

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