Wall Street Zen Upgrades Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to "Buy"

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $175.47.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.10 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $205.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Illumina had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,540. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,500.81. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 45.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,923,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $715,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,747,986 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $360,426,000 after buying an additional 1,352,731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,126 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $580,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,529,045 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $331,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $106,462,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Illumina

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Illumina reported $1.16 billion in revenue, up approximately 9.4%–9.5% year over year, while non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.31 topped the $1.23 consensus estimate. Clinical demand and NovaSeq X placements were key growth drivers. Illumina Q2 financial results

Illumina reported $1.16 billion in revenue, up approximately 9.4%–9.5% year over year, while non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.31 topped the $1.23 consensus estimate. Clinical demand and NovaSeq X placements were key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: Management increased fiscal 2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $5.30–$5.40 and revenue guidance to approximately $4.60–$4.64 billion, modestly ahead of analyst expectations. Illumina outlook

Management increased fiscal 2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $5.30–$5.40 and revenue guidance to approximately $4.60–$4.64 billion, modestly ahead of analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: JPMorgan lifted its target to $230 and maintained an “overweight” rating; Stifel raised its target to $225 and assigned a “buy” rating. TD Cowen increased its target to $210 but retained a “hold” rating. These revisions signal greater confidence in Illumina’s earnings outlook, although targets vary considerably.

JPMorgan lifted its target to $230 and maintained an “overweight” rating; Stifel raised its target to $225 and assigned a “buy” rating. TD Cowen increased its target to $210 but retained a “hold” rating. These revisions signal greater confidence in Illumina’s earnings outlook, although targets vary considerably. Positive Sentiment: AI and drug-discovery opportunities remain a catalyst: CEO Jacob Thaysen highlighted genomic medicine and artificial intelligence applications in life sciences. Eli Lilly also joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance, which aims to create large-scale genomic datasets for identifying disease mechanisms and drug targets. Eli Lilly joins Billion Cell Atlas

CEO Jacob Thaysen highlighted genomic medicine and artificial intelligence applications in life sciences. Eli Lilly also joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance, which aims to create large-scale genomic datasets for identifying disease mechanisms and drug targets. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are taking profits near record levels: With ILMN trading close to its one-year high, the strong results may have prompted a “sell-the-news” response as investors sought evidence of further upside beyond the guidance increase.

With ILMN trading close to its one-year high, the strong results may have prompted a “sell-the-news” response as investors sought evidence of further upside beyond the guidance increase. Negative Sentiment: China and margins remain concerns: Greater China revenue declined 12%, while full-year non-GAAP operating-margin guidance remained unchanged at 23.4%–23.6%. Management also expects NovaSeq X instrument-placement growth to moderate year over year in the second half. Illumina China and margin analysis

Greater China revenue declined 12%, while full-year non-GAAP operating-margin guidance remained unchanged at 23.4%–23.6%. Management also expects NovaSeq X instrument-placement growth to moderate year over year in the second half. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may add pressure: Reported insider activity over the past six months included 41 sales and one purchase, though such transactions may reflect scheduled or personal portfolio activity rather than a direct view of fundamentals.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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