Wall Street Zen Upgrades Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) to Strong-Buy

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $219.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $180.00 target price on Insulet in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Insulet from $435.00 to $249.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.38.

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Insulet Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $165.35 on Friday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $138.79 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $300,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Insulet by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $258,088,000 after buying an additional 1,011,369 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 459,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $130,499,000 after acquiring an additional 283,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $66,907,000 after acquiring an additional 279,587 shares during the period.

More Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Insulet research coverage started at UBS Group

UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Neutral Sentiment: The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman class action announcement

The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld securities lawsuit notice

Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of similar legal announcements may amplify concerns about potential damages, management accountability, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational risk, even though no judgment or settlement has been reported. Insulet investor alert from Schall Brown & Schwartz

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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