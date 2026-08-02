Wall Street Zen Upgrades JBS (NYSE:JBS) to "Hold"

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

JBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JBS from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of JBS from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of JBS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of JBS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $18.75.

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JBS Stock Performance

JBS stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. JBS has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JBS will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JBS by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

Further Reading

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