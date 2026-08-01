Wall Street Zen Upgrades LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) to Hold

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Get LiveWire Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Price Performance

LiveWire Group stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.71. LiveWire Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.29.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 161.65% and a negative net margin of 234.48%.

Insider Activity at LiveWire Group

In other news, CEO Karim Donnez sold 230,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $537,197.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,344,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,697.08. The trade was a 14.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremiah Nienhuis sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $25,542.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,608 shares in the company, valued at $263,247.04. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVWR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in LiveWire Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LiveWire Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 117.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,363 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company's stock.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Inc NYSE: LVWR is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LiveWire Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LiveWire Group wasn't on the list.

While LiveWire Group currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here