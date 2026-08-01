Wall Street Zen Upgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to "Buy"

Nomura (NYSE:NMR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NMR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nomura from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura upgraded shares of Nomura to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nomura from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nomura from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomura currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.20.

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Nomura Stock Performance

Nomura stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Nomura has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nomura by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 1,019.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company's stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.

Nomura's principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.

Further Reading

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