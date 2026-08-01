Wall Street Zen Upgrades OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Hold

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.80.

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OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OGE Energy news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $352,339.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,621.09. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 14,780.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in OGE Energy by 49.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 618.3% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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