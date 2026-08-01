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Wall Street Zen Upgrades Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) to "Buy"

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Oppenheimer logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Oppenheimer from “hold” to “buy,” followed by a similar upgrade from Weiss Ratings. MarketBeat data shows an average analyst rating of “Buy.”
  • Oppenheimer shares were down 3.8%, opening at $106.52, with a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The stock has traded between $63.81 and $123.24 over the past year.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $3.98 on revenue of $454.88 million, while institutional investors—including State Street, JPMorgan and Millennium Management—recently increased their holdings; institutions own 32.26% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Oppenheimer from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of OPY opened at $106.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.07. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $123.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $454.88 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,421 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth $2,016,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 726.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 146.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer

(Get Free Report)

Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a full-service investment bank and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company provides a broad array of financial services to individual, institutional and corporate clients. Its core competencies include equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, underwriting and merger-and-acquisition advisory.

In the wealth management segment, Oppenheimer offers tailored investment solutions, comprehensive financial planning and retirement strategies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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