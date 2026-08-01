Wall Street Zen Upgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Strong-Buy

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $312.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $145.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $240.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Silicon Motion Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $341.43.

Get SIMO alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SIMO opened at $253.60 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $288.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.64. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $355.00.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Motion Technology

In other news, Director Kuan-Ming Lin sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,500. This trade represents a 19.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Han-Ping Shieh sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,460,000. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth $4,827,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 36.4% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $22,458,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Silicon Motion Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Silicon Motion reported second-quarter revenue of $451 million , up 32% sequentially and 127% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.43 per ADS exceeded the $2.13 consensus estimate, while gross margin reached 50.2%. Silicon Motion Q2 earnings report

Silicon Motion reported second-quarter revenue of , up 32% sequentially and 127% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.43 per ADS exceeded the $2.13 consensus estimate, while gross margin reached 50.2%. Positive Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter revenue of $519 million to $541 million , representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% annual growth. The company also expects non-GAAP operating margin of 27.5% to 28.5%. Silicon Motion Q3 guidance

Management projected third-quarter revenue of , representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% annual growth. The company also expects non-GAAP operating margin of 27.5% to 28.5%. Positive Sentiment: Growth is broadening beyond consumer NAND controllers. Enterprise and edge SSD products, eMMC/UFS controllers, and Ferri and Boot Drive solutions—particularly for AI infrastructure, automotive and enterprise applications—are driving the company’s diversification. SIMO AI storage expansion

Growth is broadening beyond consumer NAND controllers. Enterprise and edge SSD products, eMMC/UFS controllers, and Ferri and Boot Drive solutions—particularly for AI infrastructure, automotive and enterprise applications—are driving the company’s diversification. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said the results show SIMO is “executing on all fronts,” while Susquehanna raised its price target to $350 and Needham lifted its target to $355, both signaling continued confidence in the growth outlook. Wedbush and analyst commentary

Wedbush said the results show SIMO is “executing on all fronts,” while Susquehanna raised its price target to $350 and Needham lifted its target to $355, both signaling continued confidence in the growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Silicon Motion and MediaTek are collaborating on AI-ready vehicle storage solutions, adding potential exposure to automotive and edge-AI markets. Silicon Motion and MediaTek automotive storage partnership

Silicon Motion and MediaTek are collaborating on AI-ready vehicle storage solutions, adding potential exposure to automotive and edge-AI markets. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved outlook, SIMO’s elevated valuation and recent rally may encourage profit-taking. Investors are also comparing its valuation with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, creating a potential near-term focus on relative value rather than fundamentals alone. HPE versus SIMO value comparison

Despite the improved outlook, SIMO’s elevated valuation and recent rally may encourage profit-taking. Investors are also comparing its valuation with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, creating a potential near-term focus on relative value rather than fundamentals alone. Negative Sentiment: Management cautioned that consumer businesses face NAND pricing and supply headwinds. Rising inventories, lower cash balances and recent bank borrowing could also temper enthusiasm if demand or execution weakens.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silicon Motion Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silicon Motion Technology wasn't on the list.

While Silicon Motion Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here