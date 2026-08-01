Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) to Hold

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

SNDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonida Senior Living from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sonida Senior Living from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sonida Senior Living from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Sonida Senior Living from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sonida Senior Living from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Sonida Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SNDA opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.75. Sonida Senior Living has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $38.25.

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.72). Sonida Senior Living had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $122.63 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sonida Senior Living will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sonida Senior Living

In other Sonida Senior Living news, Director Benjamin P. Harris sold 2,500 shares of Sonida Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $93,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,182 shares in the company, valued at $343,957.72. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonida Senior Living

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonida Senior Living by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sonida Senior Living by 28.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Sonida Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter worth $56,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonida Senior Living Company Profile

Sonida Senior Living NYSE: SNDA is a publicly traded company that owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company’s core business centers on providing housing and care services for older adults, with an emphasis on assisted living, memory care and related supportive services tailored to residents’ needs.

Sonida’s communities combine residential accommodations with on-site services such as personal care assistance, medication management, dining programs, social and recreational activities, and clinical oversight.

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