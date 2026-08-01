Wall Street Zen Upgrades Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to "Sell"

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $87.00 price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.00.

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Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 25.41%.The company had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 1,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $86,300.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 53,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,615.68. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the bank's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company's stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operating through its principal subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co As a community-oriented financial institution, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipalities. Its mission centers on fostering long-term client relationships through personalized service, local decision-making, and a commitment to sustainable growth in the markets it serves.

The bank's core products include a variety of deposit accounts ranging from personal checking and savings to commercial money market and time deposit offerings.

Further Reading

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