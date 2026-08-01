Wall Street Zen Upgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Strong-Buy

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on VET. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Vermilion Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

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Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.31. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $390.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,929 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company's stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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