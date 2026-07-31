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Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Wallbox logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wallbox missed quarterly expectations: The EV-charging company reported an adjusted loss of $1.90 per share, worse than the $1.81 consensus estimate, while revenue of $27.30 million fell well short of expectations of $41.49 million.
  • Analysts remain cautious: Wallbox has a consensus rating of “Hold,” with an average price target of $4.33; UBS maintained a neutral rating while Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating, both with $4.00 targets.
  • Insiders increased their stakes: Directors Marc Sabe Richer and Pedro Alonso Aguera each bought 501,361 shares at $2.72, contributing to nearly 1.83 million insider-purchased shares in the last quarter. Insiders collectively own 33.33% of the company.
  • Interested in Wallbox? Here are five stocks we like better.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.49 million. Wallbox had a negative return on equity of 6,451.74% and a negative net margin of 70.12%.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of WBX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.23. 14,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,162. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.33.

Read Our Latest Report on WBX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Sabe Richer purchased 501,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,701.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,512,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,701.76. This trade represents a 49.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Alonso Aguera purchased 501,361 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,701.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,394,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,793,597.60. This trade represents a 56.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 1,829,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.33% of the company's stock.

Wallbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wallbox is a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering hardware and software designed to simplify and optimize the charging experience for residential, commercial and public applications. The company's product lineup includes smart home chargers, DC fast chargers for fleet and commercial use, and energy management systems that integrate with solar panels and battery storage. Through its myWallbox software platform, users can remotely monitor and control charging sessions, track energy consumption and set custom charging schedules.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Wallbox has expanded its operations across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, establishing regional offices and service centers to support customers and channel partners.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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