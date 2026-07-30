Warby Parker (WRBY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Warby Parker to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $237.9770 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Warby Parker had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.15%.The business had revenue of $242.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Warby Parker to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Warby Parker Stock Up 0.0%

WRBY stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,300.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Warby Parker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warby Parker

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In related news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $265,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $691,398.33. This represents a 27.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,025.02. This represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 366,207 shares of company stock valued at $10,814,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 981.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company's stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker, Inc NYSE: WRBY is a U.S.-based eyewear company that designs, manufactures and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses through a direct-to-consumer model. Since its founding, the company has combined online and brick-and-mortar channels to streamline the customer experience, offering features such as virtual try-on technology and a home try-on program that allows consumers to sample frames before purchase.

Established in 2010 by Wharton graduates Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider, Warby Parker set out to disrupt the traditional optical market by controlling the entire supply chain—from frame design and lens production to warehousing and distribution.

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