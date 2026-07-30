Warner Music Group (WMG) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $1.8095 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Warner Music Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Warner Music Group

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group is a major global music company that operates across recorded music and music publishing. Its recorded-music business comprises a portfolio of well-known labels—including Atlantic, Warner Records and Parlophone—as well as distribution and artist-services operations that support both established and emerging artists. The company's publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, manages songwriting catalogs and administers rights for compositions across multiple media, providing licensing for film, television, advertising and other commercial uses.

WMG's activities span the full music value chain: signing and developing artists, producing and marketing recordings, distributing music through physical channels and streaming platforms, and monetizing rights through licensing, synchronization and neighboring-rights collection.

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