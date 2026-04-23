Waste Connections, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

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Waste Connections Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $156.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $154.90 and a 1 year high of $199.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Waste Connections's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

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Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections NYSE: WCN is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company's operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

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