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Waste Management Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Waste Management logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener names Waste Management (WM), GFL Environmental (GFL) and Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) as the waste-management stocks to watch after they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among peers in recent days.
  • Waste-management firms are viewed as relatively defensive investments, offering stable cash flows and dividends from long-term contracts and regulation, with growth tied to recycling markets, environmental rules and demand for sustainable waste solutions.
  • Company focus: WM operates collection, transfer stations and landfills that generate landfill-gas RNG; GFL provides non-hazardous solid/liquid waste and soil remediation services across Canada and the U.S.; CTOS rents and sells specialty equipment to utilities and other infrastructure industries.
  • Five stocks we like better than Waste Management.

Waste Management, GFL Environmental, and Custom Truck One Source are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of companies that collect, transport, process, recycle and dispose of municipal, commercial and industrial waste and provide related environmental services (landfills, waste-to-energy and recycling facilities). Investors typically view them as relatively defensive, offering stable cash flows and dividends from long-term contracts and regulation, with growth tied to recycling markets, environmental rules and demand for sustainable waste solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Waste Management Right Now?

Before you consider Waste Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waste Management wasn't on the list.

While Waste Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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