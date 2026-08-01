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Waste Management Stocks To Follow Today - August 1st

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Waste Management logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Waste-management stocks are viewed as defensive investments because waste collection, treatment, recycling, and disposal services generally remain in demand across economic cycles. Performance can still be affected by regulation, operating costs, commodity prices, and infrastructure spending.
  • MarketBeat’s screener identified Waste Management (WM), GFL Environmental (GFL), Custom Truck One Source (CTOS), Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP), and Avalon (AWX) among the waste-management stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • The companies span a broad range of related services, including waste collection and landfill operations, environmental remediation, specialty equipment rentals, concrete pumping, industrial cleanup, and hazardous- and nonhazardous-waste management.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Waste Management, GFL Environmental, Custom Truck One Source, Concrete Pumping, and Avalon are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, recycle, treat, or dispose of residential, commercial, and industrial waste. For investors, these stocks are often viewed as defensive investments because waste services tend to remain in demand across economic cycles, though performance depends on factors such as regulation, operating costs, commodity prices, and infrastructure spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBCP

Avalon (AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWX

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Waste Management Right Now?

Before you consider Waste Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waste Management wasn't on the list.

While Waste Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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