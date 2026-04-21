Waste Management (WM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $6.2861 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waste Management to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $224.39 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $248.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.17.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Waste Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 12,194 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $2,847,055.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,483.52. This trade represents a 66.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 17,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $4,171,464.31. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,674,944.26. This represents a 28.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 98,042 shares of company stock valued at $23,039,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3,209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $150,466,000 after purchasing an additional 660,776 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 868,780 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $198,799,000 after buying an additional 618,792 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Waste Management by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 744,758 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $163,631,000 after purchasing an additional 526,601 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Waste Management by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 918,710 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $201,850,000 after purchasing an additional 365,818 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,262,148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $720,380,000 after acquiring an additional 364,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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